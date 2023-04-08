Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GROV share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -2617.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $78.58M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GROV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5598 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.39%, and -9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.26%. Short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROV has been trading -552.17% off suggested target high and -117.39% from its likely low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $66.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78 million.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders hold 30.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.23% of the shares at 40.62% float percentage. In total, 28.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.29 million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 4.68 million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.