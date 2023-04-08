Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GSMG share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $45.89M, with an average of 91590.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSMG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7608 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.40%, and -17.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.70%. Short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw shorts transact 94320.0 shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 91.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSMG has been trading -1036.36% off suggested target high and -1036.36% from its likely low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $153.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.01 million.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 64.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.95% of the shares at 58.90% float percentage. In total, 20.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Maven Securities Limited. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS OConnor LLC with 1.07 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.58 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 45347.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66206.0