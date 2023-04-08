Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Thursday’s Performance: Up 45.5% From The Lows, Now What?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.09, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The FRPT share’s 52-week high remains $118.77, putting it -79.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.02. The company has a valuation of $3.16B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.17 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.32%, and 7.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.24%. Short interest in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw shorts transact 5.42 million shares and set a 8.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.00, implying an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRPT has been trading -51.31% off suggested target high and 16.78% from its likely low.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freshpet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) shares are 12.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.69% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before jumping 22.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $152.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $171.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.87 million and $132.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.30% before jumping 29.40% in the following quarter.

FRPT Dividends

Freshpet Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freshpet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

Freshpet Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 123.05% of the shares at 127.30% float percentage. In total, 123.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.33 million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $216.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jana Partners LLC with 4.27 million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $213.68 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 71.13 million.