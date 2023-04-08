For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) Is Worth A Shot

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.53, to imply a decrease of -4.82% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The SMWB share’s 52-week high remains $14.49, putting it -162.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.37. The company has a valuation of $424.10M, with an average of 87970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMWB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

After registering a -4.82% downside in the last session, Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.83 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.07%, and -12.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.00%. Short interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 49.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMWB has been trading -153.16% off suggested target high and -44.67% from its likely low.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Similarweb Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) shares are -15.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.62% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $50.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.15 million and $44.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.20% before jumping 21.50% in the following quarter.

SMWB Dividends

Similarweb Ltd. has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Similarweb Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders

Similarweb Ltd. insiders hold 26.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.59% of the shares at 74.60% float percentage. In total, 54.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.96 million shares (or 15.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Naspers Ltd. with 11.17 million shares, or about 14.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $71.84 million.

We also have Baron Opportunity Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Baron Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 2.15 million.