Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The FFIC share’s 52-week high remains $23.44, putting it -62.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.92. The company has a valuation of $415.58M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.15 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.62%, and -21.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.49%. Short interest in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.33, implying an increase of 11.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIC has been trading -17.73% off suggested target high and -3.88% from its likely low.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flushing Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) shares are -27.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.56% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.10% this quarter before falling -51.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $54.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.85 million and $72.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.50% before dropping -24.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.60% annually.

FFIC Dividends

Flushing Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flushing Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 6.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s Major holders

Flushing Financial Corporation insiders hold 5.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.19% of the shares at 70.92% float percentage. In total, 67.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.39 million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $46.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 14.06 million.