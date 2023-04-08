Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Is Down -8.10% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares stood at 57148.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EGLX share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -385.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $113.26M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5999 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.10%, and -18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.64%. Short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are -37.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.43% against 10.60%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.58% of the shares at 10.02% float percentage. In total, 8.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 1.24 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.07 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.