Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Shares Fall :-191.97% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SOL share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -82.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.46. The company has a valuation of $267.27M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Emeren Group Ltd (SOL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.54 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and -6.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.07%. Short interest in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.13, implying an increase of 59.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOL has been trading -191.97% off suggested target high and -118.98% from its likely low.

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emeren Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) shares are -22.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 287.50% against 45.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 1,100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $26.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.51 million and $8.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 667.50% before jumping 414.10% in the following quarter.

SOL Dividends

Emeren Group Ltd has its next earnings report out between June 05 and June 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Emeren Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Emeren Group Ltd insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.00% of the shares at 49.04% float percentage. In total, 49.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shah Capital Management. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.02 million shares (or 23.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 7.12 million shares, or about 11.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $35.88 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 4.21% of the shares, all valued at about 11.47 million.