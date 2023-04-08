EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP): Is This The Time To Buy?

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s traded shares stood at 89059.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.65, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The EDAP share’s 52-week high remains $12.65, putting it -18.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.00. The company has a valuation of $377.86M, with an average of 61510.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDAP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the last session, EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.11 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.48%, and -14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.09%. Short interest in EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw shorts transact 33090.0 shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.65, implying an increase of 15.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.13 and $12.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDAP has been trading -20.47% off suggested target high and -13.9% from its likely low.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EDAP TMS S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) shares are 32.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.11% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $15.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.24 million and $13.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.90% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -495.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

EDAP Dividends

EDAP TMS S.A. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EDAP TMS S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s Major holders

EDAP TMS S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.20% of the shares at 40.20% float percentage. In total, 40.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Soleus Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 14.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.14 million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $33.46 million.

We also have Bruce & Co., Inc. and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bruce & Co., Inc. holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 million.