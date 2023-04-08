Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -1.08% YTD

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.86, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CRGY share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -65.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $1.95B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the last session, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.25 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.56%, and 2.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.08%. Short interest in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) saw shorts transact 5.18 million shares and set a 16.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 20.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRGY has been trading -51.77% off suggested target high and 7.25% from its likely low.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crescent Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) shares are -24.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.48% against -4.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $581.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $556.67 million.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 5.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Crescent Energy Company insiders hold 20.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.75% of the shares at 63.77% float percentage. In total, 50.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goff John C. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 9.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.2 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $43.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 12.63 million.