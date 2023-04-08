Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Has Gained 11.25% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.46, to imply an increase of 11.61% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The CGNT share’s 52-week high remains $8.39, putting it -142.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $231.99M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CGNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

After registering a 11.61% upside in the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.46 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 11.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.90%, and -3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.25%. Short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw shorts transact 0.8 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -15.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGNT has been trading 13.29% off suggested target high and 13.29% from its likely low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -187.50% this quarter before jumping 75.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $68.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.31 million and $86.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -45.60% before dropping -20.80% in the following quarter.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.30% of the shares at 82.81% float percentage. In total, 81.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.52 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with 5.86 million shares, or about 8.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.66 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 6.55 million.