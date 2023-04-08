Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 22.17% Gain

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 1.89% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TAST share’s 52-week high remains $2.69, putting it 0.37% up since that peak but still an impressive 52.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $150.74M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TAST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

After registering a 1.89% upside in the last session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.71 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.17%, and 21.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.53%. Short interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.13, implying an increase of 13.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAST has been trading -48.15% off suggested target high and 7.41% from its likely low.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares are 52.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.43% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.60% this quarter before jumping 61.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $420.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $462.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $399.48 million and $441.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.40% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. insiders hold 37.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.64% of the shares at 40.93% float percentage. In total, 25.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.77 million shares, or about 3.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.88 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.54 million.