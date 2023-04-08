Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX: CMCL): How Can A Stock Be Up 36.37% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.91, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The CMCL share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -7.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $299.98M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.34 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.40%, and 32.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.37%. Short interest in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) saw shorts transact 60960.0 shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.45, implying a decrease of -2.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.40 and $17.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCL has been trading -3.49% off suggested target high and 8.93% from its likely low.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $144 million.

CMCL Dividends

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL)’s Major holders

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc insiders hold 32.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.71% of the shares at 44.33% float percentage. In total, 29.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.75 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89078.0, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.