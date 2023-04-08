Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) Stock?

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s traded shares stood at 67881.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.47, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The KVHI share’s 52-week high remains $12.10, putting it -5.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.89. The company has a valuation of $220.45M, with an average of 92260.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KVHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the last session, KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.10 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 14.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.23%. Short interest in KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw shorts transact 79340.0 shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 11.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KVHI has been trading -13.34% off suggested target high and -13.34% from its likely low.

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $35.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.09 million and $41.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.60% before dropping -7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 66.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

KVHI Dividends

KVH Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KVH Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s Major holders

KVH Industries Inc. insiders hold 7.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.21% of the shares at 71.91% float percentage. In total, 66.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 17.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 1.86 million shares, or about 9.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.99 million.

We also have Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Needham Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 3.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 4.61 million.