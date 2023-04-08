Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Stock?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares stood at 86903.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CRDL share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -342.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $40.25M, with an average of 81260.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5079 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.07%, and -10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.84%. Short interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.51, implying an increase of 86.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.21 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDL has been trading -963.83% off suggested target high and -370.21% from its likely low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) shares are -48.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.84% against 13.40%.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.03% of the shares at 14.68% float percentage. In total, 14.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 5.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 1.1 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.56 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.11 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.