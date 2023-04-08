Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) -72.68% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s traded shares stood at 73402.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.30, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The BMRC share’s 52-week high remains $36.78, putting it -72.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.37. The company has a valuation of $346.98M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.30 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.10%, and -25.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.22%. Short interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 7.78 days time to cover.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) shares are -31.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.41% against 2.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $32.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.9 million and $31.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.50% before jumping 5.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 26.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BMRC Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 4.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s Major holders

Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders hold 10.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.20% of the shares at 55.95% float percentage. In total, 50.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 7.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.85 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 12.54 million.