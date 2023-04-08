Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.57, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AVDL share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -19.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $492.52M, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 607.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.72 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.59%, and -9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.69%. Short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 9.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.19, implying an increase of 39.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVDL has been trading -133.37% off suggested target high and -28.35% from its likely low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are 49.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.90% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.90% this quarter before jumping 37.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -73.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.44% of the shares at 55.16% float percentage. In total, 51.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 4.79 million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.98 million.

We also have Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67482.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.