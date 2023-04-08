Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -4.21% YTD Loss?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82. The AUTL share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it -159.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $301.28M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.41%, and -10.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.21%. Short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.97, implying an increase of 73.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.70 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUTL has been trading -559.34% off suggested target high and -48.35% from its likely low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are -36.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.84% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.10% this quarter before jumping 41.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $350k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80k.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders hold 8.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.63% of the shares at 54.42% float percentage. In total, 49.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.99 million shares (or 10.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Syncona Portfolio Ltd with 7.35 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.72 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 0.76 million.