At Current Prices, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Worth A Patient Look?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares stood at 65976.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply an increase of 4.20% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DOGZ share’s 52-week high remains $6.63, putting it -820.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $22.02M, with an average of 55200.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

After registering a 4.20% upside in the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.12%, and -23.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.63%. Short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw shorts transact 32049.999999999996 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dogness (International) Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.40% of the shares at 10.40% float percentage. In total, 10.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.37 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.43 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 20518.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18570.0