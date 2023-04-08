Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Down -40.45% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares stood at 72221.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.10. The IONM share’s 52-week high remains $118.70, putting it -3729.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $3.25M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IONM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.93 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and -47.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.45%. Short interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) saw shorts transact 12580.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Assure Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares are -77.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.23% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -133.30% this quarter before jumping 63.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.66 million and $4.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -29.90% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Assure Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Assure Holdings Corp. insiders hold 26.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.87% of the shares at 17.47% float percentage. In total, 12.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 5.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.78 million shares, or about 3.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 28036.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17943.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6383.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 2556.0.