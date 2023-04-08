ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BANX) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 11.50% Year-To-Date

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s traded shares stood at 89989.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.00, to imply an increase of 4.25% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The BANX share’s 52-week high remains $21.82, putting it -14.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.20. The company has a valuation of $134.95M, with an average of 31810.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.98K shares over the past 3 months.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) trade information

After registering a 4.25% upside in the last session, ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.14, jumping 4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.49%, and 1.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.50%. Short interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw shorts transact 4560.0 shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 19.50% this quarter before jumping 31.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.55 million and $4.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.80% before jumping 36.00% in the following quarter.

BANX Dividends

ArrowMark Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 8.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s Major holders

ArrowMark Financial Corp. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.70% of the shares at 26.81% float percentage. In total, 26.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. with 0.32 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.52 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Northern Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 3711.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63235.0