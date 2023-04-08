Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Thursday – Up 5.26% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -2.81% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $0.38, putting it -100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $27.20M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AAU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2089 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.04%, and -1.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.23%. Short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) saw shorts transact 99730.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.20, implying an increase of 5.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.20 and $0.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading -5.26% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 3.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.22% of the shares at 4.39% float percentage. In total, 4.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.49 million shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small holds roughly 14000.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2968.0