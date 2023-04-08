After This Week’s -3.45% Loss In Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP), We Just Learned Something New

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.67. The PWP share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -38.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $730.53M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 327.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PWP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) trade information

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.47 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.45%, and -12.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.53%. Short interest in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PWP has been trading -107.61% off suggested target high and -26.87% from its likely low.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.60% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $139.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151.88 million and $151.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.80% before dropping -3.10% in the following quarter.

PWP Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perella Weinberg Partners has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 3.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s Major holders

Perella Weinberg Partners insiders hold 3.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.63% of the shares at 94.15% float percentage. In total, 90.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 4.7 million shares, or about 11.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $46.06 million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 8.75 million.