After The Stock Fell -1.04% Over The Week, Is Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) Still A Buy?

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.83, to imply an increase of 3.40% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The BPMC share’s 52-week high remains $79.40, putting it -81.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.82. The company has a valuation of $2.59B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 580.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BPMC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.64.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

After registering a 3.40% upside in the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.96 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -0.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.05%. Short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) saw shorts transact 5.26 million shares and set a 7.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.88, implying an increase of 36.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $114.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPMC has been trading -160.1% off suggested target high and 13.3% from its likely low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blueprint Medicines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are -32.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.95% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.10% this quarter before falling -45.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $34.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $107.02 million and $62.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -67.80% before dropping -35.10% in the following quarter.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corporation insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.21% of the shares at 108.01% float percentage. In total, 107.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.97 million shares (or 14.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $393.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.27 million shares, or about 10.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $274.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 117.85 million.