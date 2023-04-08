After Plunging -8.65% During Past Week, Is Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) Still A Buy?

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)’s traded shares stood at 88329.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.10, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The TCX share’s 52-week high remains $68.78, putting it -302.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.03. The company has a valuation of $178.18M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tucows Inc. (TCX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the last session, Tucows Inc. (TCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.84 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.65%, and -27.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.59%. Short interest in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 7.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.37, implying an increase of 79.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $82.37 and $82.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCX has been trading -381.7% off suggested target high and -381.7% from its likely low.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $381 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -923.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.00% annually.

TCX Dividends

Tucows Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tucows Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)’s Major holders

Tucows Inc. insiders hold 8.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.71% of the shares at 97.35% float percentage. In total, 88.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 1.45 million shares, or about 13.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $54.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tucows Inc. (TCX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 7.27 million.