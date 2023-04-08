After Plunging -5.66% During Past Week, Is Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Still A Buy?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares stood at 81578.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The HUDI share’s 52-week high remains $192.88, putting it -6329.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $43.56M, with an average of 77060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.34 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.66%, and -29.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.94%. Short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 70.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.20% of the shares at 34.26% float percentage. In total, 10.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18371.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 10000.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $50800.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 17667.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89748.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7169.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 57352.0.