After Jumping 2.73% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS)?

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.60, to imply a decrease of -1.21% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The VTS share’s 52-week high remains $20.99, putting it -7.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.90. The company has a valuation of $560.56M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 618.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTS) trade information

After registering a -1.21% downside in the last session, Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.99 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.73%, and -0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.67, implying an increase of 13.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTS has been trading -17.35% off suggested target high and -12.24% from its likely low.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vitesse Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

VTS Dividends

Vitesse Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vitesse Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 10.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTS)’s Major holders

Vitesse Energy Inc. insiders hold 13.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.39% of the shares at 15.39% float percentage. In total, 13.39% institutions holds shares in the company.