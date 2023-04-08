Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Stocks Fall -10.69% YTD; What Next For It?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.76, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ACTG share’s 52-week high remains $5.30, putting it -40.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $221.31M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.09%, and -14.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.69%. Short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 3.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 46.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTG has been trading -86.17% off suggested target high and -86.17% from its likely low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.26 million and $13.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -73.70% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -55.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -263.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ACTG Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acacia Research Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders hold 3.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.55% of the shares at 74.97% float percentage. In total, 72.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starboard Value LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.0 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8.41 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 5.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 4.97 million.