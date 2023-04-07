Why Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s traded shares stood at 63233.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The STIX share’s 52-week high remains $11.34, putting it -164.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $346.12M, with an average of 83960.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Semantix Inc. (STIX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STIX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, Semantix Inc. (STIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.96 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 387.22%. Short interest in Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) saw shorts transact 32590.000000000004 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.72, implying an increase of 79.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.72 and $20.72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STIX has been trading -382.98% off suggested target high and -382.98% from its likely low.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Semantix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Semantix Inc. (STIX) shares are 56.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.69% against 17.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.9 million.

STIX Dividends

Semantix Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Semantix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s Major holders

Semantix Inc. insiders hold 35.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.85% of the shares at 1.32% float percentage. In total, 0.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altshuler Shaham Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 98935.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $87112.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4113.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4359.0