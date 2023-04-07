Why NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.36, to imply an increase of 9.19% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The NAAS share’s 52-week high remains $22.45, putting it -81.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.86K shares over the past 3 months.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

After registering a 9.19% upside in the last session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.78 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 9.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.77%, and 142.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 217.74%. Short interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NaaS Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

NaaS Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.26% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 81867.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 17939.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $76958.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17939.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98664.0