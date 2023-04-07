Why Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MKUL) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s traded shares stood at 78960.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply an increase of 4.32% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MKUL share’s 52-week high remains $23.70, putting it -1302.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $51.11M, with an average of 67090.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Molekule Group Inc. (MKUL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MKUL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

After registering a 4.32% upside in the last session, Molekule Group Inc. (MKUL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7900 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and -34.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.01%. Short interest in Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 75.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKUL has been trading -314.2% off suggested target high and -314.2% from its likely low.

Molekule Group Inc. (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Molekule Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Molekule Group Inc. insiders hold 32.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.84% of the shares at 38.38% float percentage. In total, 25.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Molekule Group Inc. (MKUL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 70985.0 shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41422.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.