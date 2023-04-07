Why Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s traded shares stood at 69495.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BLCM share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $2.27M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3643 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -68.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.47%. Short interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw shorts transact 93780.0 shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLCM has been trading -1566.67% off suggested target high and -1566.67% from its likely low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.48% of the shares at 32.93% float percentage. In total, 31.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 5.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.36 million shares, or about 4.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92706.0, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.