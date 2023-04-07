What Could Change After PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) Gains 10.53% From The High-Point?

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID)’s traded shares stood at 76857.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -4.09% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ID share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -1189.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $6.28M, with an average of 79180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for PARTS iD Inc. (ID), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ID a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) trade information

After registering a -4.09% downside in the last session, PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2350 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.67%, and -51.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.51%. Short interest in PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) saw shorts transact 23470.0 shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ID has been trading -426.32% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $79.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $106.59 million and $94.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.00% before dropping -10.00% in the following quarter.

ID Dividends

PARTS iD Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PARTS iD Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID)’s Major holders

PARTS iD Inc. insiders hold 47.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 3.82% float percentage. In total, 2.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PARTS iD Inc. (ID) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.