What Could Change After Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Gains 15.25% From The High-Point?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s traded shares stood at 81821.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decrease of -7.49% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FRTX share’s 52-week high remains $18.94, putting it -3110.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $1.88M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 900.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.43.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

After registering a -7.49% downside in the last session, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7280 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -7.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.56%, and -62.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.56%. Short interest in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 95.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRTX has been trading -1933.9% off suggested target high and -1933.9% from its likely low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 47.00% this quarter before jumping 54.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,729.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $104k and $92k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,303.80% before jumping 443.50% in the following quarter.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.54% of the shares at 10.66% float percentage. In total, 10.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 66000.0 shares (or 2.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 28730.0 shares, or about 1.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $51426.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 27779.0 shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49724.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7100.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 13490.0.