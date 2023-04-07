Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) Could shrink By -426.32% Or More

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s traded shares stood at 77428.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VEV share’s 52-week high remains $2.41, putting it -217.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $33.69M, with an average of 88660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8120 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.47%, and -9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.31%. Short interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEV has been trading -426.32% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) estimates and forecasts

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicinity Motor Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Vicinity Motor Corp. insiders hold 9.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.34% of the shares at 3.69% float percentage. In total, 3.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynwood Capital Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 64732.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $49519.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 64732.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49519.0