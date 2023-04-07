Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -32.60% Year-To-Date

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)’s traded shares stood at 88820.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.14, to imply a decrease of -4.21% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The VGAS share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -242.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.91. The company has a valuation of $203.48M, with an average of 64340.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the last session, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.35 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.34%, and -32.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.60%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) estimates and forecasts

VGAS Dividends

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verde Clean Fuels Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)’s Major holders

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. insiders hold 37.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 132.08% of the shares at 211.38% float percentage. In total, 132.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Saba Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 15.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Karpus Management, Inc. with 1.08 million shares, or about 11.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.83 million.