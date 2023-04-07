Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.40

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares stood at 61503.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VNTR share’s 52-week high remains $2.78, putting it -595.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $41.72M, with an average of 97840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 314.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VNTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the last session, Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4164 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.07%, and -2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.00%. Short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.48, implying an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.40 and $0.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNTR has been trading -32.5% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venator Materials PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are -58.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -358.82% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,466.70% this quarter before falling -453.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $406.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $477.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $659 million and $642 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -38.30% before dropping -25.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -142.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.10% annually.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Venator Materials PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Venator Materials PLC insiders hold 63.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.73% of the shares at 26.68% float percentage. In total, 9.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Scoggin Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 0.95 million shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.52 million.

We also have General American Investors Co and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, General American Investors Co holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.