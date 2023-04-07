Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX: TPHS) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.46

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS)’s traded shares stood at 83767.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 1.24% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TPHS share’s 52-week high remains $1.89, putting it -310.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $16.80M, with an average of 30060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

After registering a 1.24% upside in the last session, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.10%, and -41.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.42%. Short interest in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) saw shorts transact 85970.0 shares and set a 7.32 days time to cover.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) estimates and forecasts

TPHS Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.47% of the shares at 64.06% float percentage. In total, 54.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price Jennifer C. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 24.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 5.31 million shares, or about 14.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.