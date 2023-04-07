ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Stock Has Dropped -39.67% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TBLT share’s 52-week high remains $41.67, putting it -3654.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $14.83M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 482.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TBLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.29%, and -39.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.56%. Short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 81.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBLT has been trading -440.54% off suggested target high and -440.54% from its likely low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are -52.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.01% against -0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.5 million.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.46% of the shares at 11.46% float percentage. In total, 11.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8301.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16934.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8001.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 16562.0.