This Is A Time To Invest In Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.98, to imply an increase of 11.91% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The HCDI share’s 52-week high remains $76.00, putting it -1426.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.58. The company has a valuation of $4.38M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.4.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

After registering a 11.91% upside in the last session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.50 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 11.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.04%, and -29.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.83%. Short interest in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw shorts transact 35300.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.00, implying an increase of 89.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCDI has been trading -863.86% off suggested target high and -863.86% from its likely low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harbor Custom Development Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares are -75.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 187.38% against -27.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -213.30% this quarter before jumping 2,166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.34 million and $28.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.20% before jumping 233.10% in the following quarter.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harbor Custom Development Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development Inc. insiders hold 25.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.86% of the shares at 11.82% float percentage. In total, 8.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16467.0 shares (or 2.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Intellectus Partners, LLC with 14189.0 shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.