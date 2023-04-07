This Is A Time To Build A Position In ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK)

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.85, to imply an increase of 7.89% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The PROK share’s 52-week high remains $14.19, putting it -44.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.14. The company has a valuation of $2.33B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ProKidney Corp. (PROK), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PROK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

After registering a 7.89% upside in the last session, ProKidney Corp. (PROK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.48 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.44%, and -17.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.59%. Short interest in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 10.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 38.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PROK has been trading -82.74% off suggested target high and -52.28% from its likely low.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProKidney Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares are 2.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -191.30% against 13.40%.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProKidney Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

ProKidney Corp. insiders hold 42.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.84% of the shares at 64.34% float percentage. In total, 36.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.35 million shares (or 16.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 3.19 million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $28.77 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.87 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 12.81 million.