There Has Been A 16.99% Incline For Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX). So What’s Next?

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s traded shares stood at 68456.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.78, to imply an increase of 16.99% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The IMRX share’s 52-week high remains $16.17, putting it -65.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $265.23M, with an average of 56330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IMRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

After registering a 16.99% upside in the last session, Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.71 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 16.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.81%, and 44.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.65%. Short interest in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 21.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.71, implying an increase of 47.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMRX has been trading -319.22% off suggested target high and 48.88% from its likely low.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immuneering Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares are -30.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.95% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before falling -31.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -90.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $10k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184k and $94k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -94.60% before dropping -89.40% in the following quarter.

IMRX Dividends

Immuneering Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immuneering Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

Immuneering Corporation insiders hold 30.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.93% of the shares at 66.14% float percentage. In total, 45.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 13.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 2.29 million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.74 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 6.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 4.91% of the shares, all valued at about 18.55 million.