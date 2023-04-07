There Has Been A 0.50% Incline For Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX). So What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.12, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AMPX share’s 52-week high remains $26.01, putting it -220.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.15. The company has a valuation of $677.21M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMPX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.06 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.58%, and 27.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.40%. Short interest in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amprius Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) shares are -8.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.17% against 16.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $840k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 million.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amprius Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Amprius Technologies Inc. insiders hold 81.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.32% of the shares at 12.75% float percentage. In total, 2.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.61 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 0.94 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.48 million