T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -8.96% YTD Loss?

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares stood at 62166.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 2.82% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The IDAI share’s 52-week high remains $40.25, putting it -1737.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $10.31M, with an average of 36780.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 95.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IDAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

After registering a 2.82% upside in the last session, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.10 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -24.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.96%. Short interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw shorts transact 13560.0 shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 78.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDAI has been trading -356.62% off suggested target high and -356.62% from its likely low.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T Stamp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

T Stamp Inc. insiders hold 36.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.50% of the shares at 8.64% float percentage. In total, 5.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 71835.0 shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70980.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72538.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 59481.0.