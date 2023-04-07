Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.66

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares stood at 93101.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SURF share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -374.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $35.23M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 228.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SURF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7145 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.99%, and 0.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.27%. Short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Surface Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are -42.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.30% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -376.90% this quarter before jumping 23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.50% compared to the previous financial year.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Surface Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.72% of the shares at 53.04% float percentage. In total, 52.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.92 million shares, or about 6.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.08 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.56 million shares. This is just over 9.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 million.