Stock Of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Dropped By -8.75 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $1.88, putting it -157.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $30.50M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 451.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a 4.29% upside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7900 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.01%, and -8.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.87%. Short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.12 million and $77.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.40% before dropping -7.60% in the following quarter.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lizhi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.21% of the shares at 20.25% float percentage. In total, 20.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 86645.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $54586.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12605.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9186.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9815.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 6183.0.