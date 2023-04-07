Stock Of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Jumped By 32.06 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares stood at 62284.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 3.76% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CZOO share’s 52-week high remains $65.20, putting it -2262.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $97.54M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 275.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CZOO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

After registering a 3.76% upside in the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.52%, and 32.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.99%. Short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.04, implying a decrease of -6800.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.04 and $0.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CZOO has been trading 98.55% off suggested target high and 98.55% from its likely low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cazoo Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are -69.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.09% against -3.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $344.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $424.19 million.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cazoo Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders hold 31.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.64% of the shares at 56.66% float percentage. In total, 38.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenvale Capital, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.83 million shares (or 6.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 36.83 million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.94 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 12.45 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.