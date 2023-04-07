Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Gains 140.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02. The SONM share’s 52-week high remains $1.06, putting it -3.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $36.45M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 146.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SONM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.91%, and 124.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 140.11%. Short interest in Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 94.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONM has been trading -1860.78% off suggested target high and -1860.78% from its likely low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.93 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 88.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonim Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.63% of the shares at 1.71% float percentage. In total, 1.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92384.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $65916.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 44502.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18379.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40633.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 20316.0.