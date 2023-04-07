SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Gain Of 67.01% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 107.67% – What Should You Do Now?

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply a decrease of -2.34% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SOBR share’s 52-week high remains $8.91, putting it -352.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $30.83M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.40 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.11%, and -6.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.67%. Short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.07, implying an increase of 61.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.07 and $5.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOBR has been trading -157.36% off suggested target high and -157.36% from its likely low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SOBR Safe Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares are -29.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.89% against 16.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $530k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $590k.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOBR Safe Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders hold 21.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.37% of the shares at 1.76% float percentage. In total, 1.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Empery Asset Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 41349.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39277.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 35145.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42525.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6350.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 7683.0.