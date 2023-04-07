Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Up 16.41% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -36.32% – Here’s What To Do Now

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s traded shares stood at 56667.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28. The OMIC share’s 52-week high remains $6.03, putting it -371.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $88.33M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and -25.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.32%. Short interest in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 12.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.42, implying an increase of 47.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMIC has been trading -134.38% off suggested target high and -56.25% from its likely low.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Singular Genomics Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares are -50.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -59.30% this quarter before falling -19.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $790k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 million.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. insiders hold 19.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.73% of the shares at 83.80% float percentage. In total, 67.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.08 million shares (or 9.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 4.7 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.45 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.42 million.