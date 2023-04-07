Should You Expect Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) To Recover From Its 50.5% Gain From Highs?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares stood at 95215.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply an increase of 8.15% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TLSA share’s 52-week high remains $1.15, putting it -13.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $98.87M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TLSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

After registering a 8.15% upside in the last session, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 8.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and 62.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.76%. Short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw shorts transact 38380.0 shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 59.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLSA has been trading -147.52% off suggested target high and -147.52% from its likely low.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has its next earnings report out on December 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd insiders hold 43.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.21% of the shares at 9.14% float percentage. In total, 5.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighTower Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 4.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HSBC Holdings Plc with 0.31 million shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 84449.0.